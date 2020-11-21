Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court grants bail to accused in connection with North-East violence case

A Delhi Court on Saturday granted bail to accused Gulfisha Fatima, in connection with a north-East Delhi violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 21:23 IST
Delhi court grants bail to accused in connection with North-East violence case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to accused Gulfisha Fatima, in connection with a North-East Delhi violence case. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Fatima asking him to furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 30,000 with one surety to the like amount.

"Considering the period of the custody of the applicant/accused in the present case, the ground of parity as regards co-accused Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal and in the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case, the present bail application under Section 439 Cr.P.C of the applicant/accused is allowed," the court said. The court directed him not to leave the jurisdiction of Delhi without prior permission of the court nor shall she indulge in any kind of criminal activity.

The court also imposed a condition not to tamper with any evidence or contact a witness and shall attend the court on every date of hearing or as directed by the court. The accused, Gulfisha was in custody since June 3, 2020.

According to the police, Fatima was stated to have participated in and instigated the unlawful assembly which then committed riots and leading to the death of Amaan in the present FIR. There are statements under Section 161 Cr.P.C and 164 Cr.P.C including two protected witnesses against the accused Gulfisha regarding incitement and involvement in the case. The co-accused Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal have been granted bail in this case and their role is stated to be similar to the present accused, the court noted. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik reports 319 new COVID-19 cases, six fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Nashikdistrict of Maharashtra rose to 98,396 on Saturday with theaddition of 319 fresh cases, health officials saidWith six fatalities, the total COVID-19 toll mountedto 1,761 they saidA total of 252 patients were disc...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 90,50,598 with 46,232 new cases

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The total figure in...

TN CM seeks Centre s aid for river linking project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday sought the Centres intervention in expediting the GodavariCauvery Grand Anicut link project. He also sought its intervention in sanctioning funds for the Cauvery KattalaiGundar link projec...

Here's how an acebuchin-oil-enriched diet may help to reduce hypertension

An acebuchin-oil-enriched diet helps to reduce arterial blood pressure, as shown by a study carried out by the Cardiovascular Physiopathology research group at the Physiology Department of the University of Seville. Furthermore, their work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020