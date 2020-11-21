Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 killed, 23 injured in police firing on picketers in Tripura

One person was killed and at least 23 others were injured when police opened fire at the picketers, who blocked the Assam-Agartala National Highway at Panisagar in North Tripura district Saturday in protest against resettlement of Bru migrants from neighbouring Mizoram, police said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-11-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 22:32 IST
1 killed, 23 injured in police firing on picketers in Tripura

One person was killed and at least 23 others were injured when police opened fire at the picketers, who blocked the Assam-Agartala National Highway at Panisagar in North Tripura district Saturday in protest against resettlement of Bru migrants from neighbouring Mizoram, police said. A large number of people had gathered on the NH-8 at Panisagar and blocked it, demanding to call off the resettlement planning of the government.

Locally known as "Assam Road", the NH-8 is often called the lifeline of Tripura as it connects the state with the rest of the country. The Joint Movement Committee (JMC) comprising Bengalis and local Mizos had observed five days strike from Monday on the issue and the highway Saturday.

The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the police firing at the NH-8. The government has also announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

State Law minister Ratan Lal Nath, who is also the cabinet spokesperson, said that probe would be conducted by district magistrate of North Tripura, Nagesh Kumar, and he would submit report "within one month". The chief minister chaired an important meeting with the deputy chief minister in presence of director general of police, V S Yadav and additional director general of police, Rajiv Singh and took stock of the situation, Nath told reporters at civil secretariat here.

The Bru issue had started in September 1997 following demands of a separate autonomous district council by carving out areas of western Mizoram adjoining Bangladesh and Tripura. About 30,000 Bru tribals had then fled Mizoram due to the ethnic tension there and took shelter in refugee camps in Tripura.

The first attempt to repatriate the Brus was made in November 2009 by the Centre along with the governments of Tripura and Mizoram. However, the effort had met with little success.

The centre signed a fresh agreement in January this year according to which the Brus who stayed back in Tripura relief camps will not be forced to return. The centre sanctioned Rs 600 crore as rehabilitation package for the displaced Brus as a final solution to the vexed problem after the agreement.

JMC chairman Zairemthiama Pachuau had told newsmen recently that the North Tripura district magistrate had assured that 1,500 families would be settled in the area. "But now the government is trying to settle 6,000 families," he said.

Trouble started, when large contingent of police and paramilitary, including Tripura State Rifles (TSR), were involved in a scuffle following altercation over withdrawal of the road blockade. Police resorted to lathi charge and later opened fire on the agitators, leading to death of a 40 year-old Srikanta Das, a carpenter who was among the protests.

ADG Rajiv Singh said the police was compelled to fire in self defense since the crowd had turned unruly and tried to snatch weapons from the security personnel. "The crowd obstructed the National Highway since morning without permission. We tried to dissuade them from doing so and after they became violent, we tried mild lathi charge, blank firing but the crowd went unruly and tried to snatch weapons. Police fired in self-defense", the official said.

Singh admitted that one person was killed in the police firing and few others were wounded, but added at least nine Tripura Police and Fire Service personnel were injured in assaults by the protesters. Sources said the injured were admitted at Panisagar and adjoining hospitals and two were rushed to GBP Hospital in Agartala for treatment.

However, Joint Movement Committee claimed police fired on the protesters who were agitating peacefully. "Protesters were agitating peacefully. The police opened fire on them without any provocation. One died on the spot and many others were severely injured," Sushanta Baruah, convener of JMC, told reporters this evening.

He also claimed Social Welfare Minister Santana Chakma, local MLA Bhagaban Das met the protesters and gave written assurance that their demands would be fulfilled soon. Mizo Convention chief and JMC leader Dr. Z Pachuau said picketers were fired upon by police without provocation, which led to retaliation from the agitators, resulting in injury to several picketers.

Police sources said NH-8 has been cleared of the blockade for movement of vehicles..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia rejects African mediation, pushes toward rebel-held Tigray capital

The Ethiopian government rebuffed an African effort to mediate on Saturday, saying its troops had seized another town in their march towards the rebel-held capital of northern Tigray region.More than two weeks into Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...

Tennis-Thiem beats Djokovic with storming finish to reach ATP Finals title decider

Dominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for the second successive year. The 27-year-old Austrian appeared to be sliding to d...

Twitter, Facebook to hand over @POTUS account to Biden on Jan. 20

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will transfer control of the POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on Jan. 20, the social media companies said on Saturday. The POTUS account on both platforms is the official account of the President of...

Akshay Kumar can ace any genre, says Vaani Kapoor about her 'Bell Bottom' co-star

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen opposite megastar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming spy-thriller Bell Bottom, revealed she has been bowled over by the Khiladi star as the macho hero can pull off any role, any genre with the utmost ease. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020