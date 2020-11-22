4 'criminals' held in Ghaziabad

Four suspected criminals have been arrested and properties of five others have been seized as part of a crackdown in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that stringent action would be initiated against all "criminals", 132 of whom had been been identified so far after the operation started on October 18

Four alleged contract killers -- Anil Painda, Manoj Sharma, Vipin Mishra and Arpan Chaudhary -- have been arrested. Illegal properties of five gangsters worth Rs 15 crore have been seized, the officer said. PTI CORRHMB