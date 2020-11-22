Left Menu
Police: woman, 3 children dead in murder suicide

Police in Virginia say a woman and three young children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide. An 8-year-old child “escaped the scene,” police said. Police said a preliminary investigation shows the woman killed the children and that there are no other suspects.

PTI | Marion | Updated: 22-11-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 10:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Police in Virginia say a woman and three young children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide. The Smyth County Sheriff's Office said authorities discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman, a 10-year-old and 3-year-old child after responding to a call Friday morning in Marion, a small town in Virginia's southwest.

Police said a 6-year-old child was found in critical condition. The child was taken to a hospital and later died. An 8-year-old child "escaped the scene," police said. Police said a preliminary investigation shows the woman killed the children and that there are no other suspects. Police did not immediately release the names of the woman and children.

Police did not say what the woman's relationship was to the children.

