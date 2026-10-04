Telangana: Case registered after VOA allegedly assaulted, abused with casteist slurs

Telangana’s Chintapalli Police have registered a case after a Village Organisation Assistant (VOA) was allegedly abused with casteist slurs and assaulted during a Gram Sabha meeting at PK Mallepally village in Nalgonda under relevant sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. According to police, the incident took place on Friday at around 1:30 PM. The complainant, Ganipally Madhavi, 30, wife of Abbaiah, belonging to the SC/Madiga community and a resident of the same village, lodged a complaint at 6:00 PM on the same day.

Madhavi, who had been working as the VOA of PK Mallepally for the past eight years, said she was removed from the post four months ago. On the day of the incident, she was attending the Gram Sabha and discussing issues with women members of the Samabhavana Sangham. According to the complaint, Koppula Amaranath, 40, husband of former Sarpanch Parvathi, allegedly came to the venue and picked up a quarrel with Madhavi over an old grudge.

He allegedly abused her with filthy language targeting her caste, assaulted her and pushed her to the ground. Chintapalli Police said that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier in a separate incident on September 2 in Telangana's Hyderabad, a formal police complaint has been lodged against a serving Telangana Police constable for allegedly posting vulgar, abusive and derogatory comments targeting Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha on a public social media platform. According to the complaint, the constable allegedly used obscene and misogynistic language, along with defamatory allegations, while targeting Kavitha on social media.

The complaint alleged that the posts were intended to publicly insult and intimidate the TRS chief and raised concerns over the use of abusive language against a woman holding a prominent position in public life. The complainants have sought appropriate legal and disciplinary action against the police personnel concerned. (ANI)