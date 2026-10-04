Himachal Government playing politics over central financial aid: LoP Jairam Thakur

Launching a scathing attack on the Himachal Pradesh Congress government, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Sunday claimed that development works in the state are currently possible only due to the immense support of the BJP government at the Centre; yet, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has not uttered a single word of gratitude to date. In a press statement, he alleged that wherever the Chief Minister goes, he attempts to boost his political image by leveraging the gifts and budgetary assistance received from the Central Government.

According to a release, he claimed that financial aid worth billions of rupees for road construction, maintenance, and infrastructure development has been received directly from the Central Government, yet the Chief Minister has not expressed even a word of thanks so far. Jairam Thakur said that the budgets for all projects—whether for road inaugurations or foundation-stone laying ceremonies—were sanctioned by the Centre. He said that while the BJP has no objection to this, the Chief Minister ought to thank the Central Government for the generous assistance being provided. Expressing concern over the state government's financial health, he claimed that the government's condition has become so dire that it is proving completely unable to provide the necessary Rs 30 crore for the Central University at Dharamshala or even its 10 per cent share for railway projects.

Highlighting the state of roads over the past four years, the former Chief Minister alleged that the poor condition of the roads was no secret, and it is only thanks to the funds received from the Centre that proper maintenance and improvement work has finally commenced. He said that a network of four-lane roads is being laid across the state today, providing local residents with convenient, safe, and easy transportation while also making travel significantly more comfortable for tourists.

Referring to his recent meeting in Delhi with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, he stated that the Union Minister reviewed the progress of ongoing road projects in Himachal and issued strict directives to officials to resolve the issues faced by local residents. Jairam Thakur further added that the extensive road network being developed in rural areas has been made possible solely due to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. He alleged that while budgetary support from the Centre forms the backbone of these infrastructure works, the Chief Minister's involvement is limited merely to laying foundation stones. These road projects received central approval through Suresh Kashyap, the BJP MP from the Shimla parliamentary constituency, yet the Congress party is politicizing the issue. (ANI)