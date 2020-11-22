Left Menu
Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip after rocket attack

Israeli aircraft on Sunday struck multiple sites in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired earlier from the Palestinian territory, Israel's military said. Israeli media said the rocket struck a factory, causing damage. Israel and Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel's destruction, are bitter enemies who have fought three wars and numerous skirmishes since Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007..

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-11-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 12:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Israeli aircraft on Sunday struck multiple sites in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired earlier from the Palestinian territory, Israel's military said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

While several militant groups operate out of the Palestinian enclave, Israel holds Gaza's Hamas rulers responsible for all rocket fire out of the territory and usually strikes Hamas targets in response. The Israeli military said in a statement that fighter jets and attack helicopters hit two rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, underground infrastructure and a Hamas naval forces training compound.

Late Saturday, Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a rocket toward Israel, setting off air-raid sirens in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, the Israeli military said. Israeli police said the rocket caused damage to a structure in the Ashkelon area, roughly 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Gaza, but there were no injuries. Israeli media said the rocket struck a factory, causing damage.

Israel and Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel's destruction, are bitter enemies who have fought three wars and numerous skirmishes since Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007.

