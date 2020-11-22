Mumbai: 5 collegians held for killing man who harassed girl
Updated: 22-11-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 14:26 IST
Five collegians were arrested on Sunday in Vakola area of Mumbai after a man they allegedly beat up for reportedly harassing a girl known to one of them succumbed to injuries, police said. A Vakola police station official said one Mayur Giridhar Joshi passed a comment on a girl residing in the suburb's Datta Mandir locality, which is also where the accused live, on Thursday night.
"Distressed, the girl called up her friend Manas Mahesh More (19) who gathered four of his friends and beat up Joshi. He was admitted in hospital on Friday and died on Sunday," he said. The official said the CCTV clips of the area where Joshi was assaulted led to to the arrest of More and four of his friends.
"All five have been charged with murder and rioting. Further probe into the incident is underway," Senior Inspector Kailash Awhad of Vakola police station said.
