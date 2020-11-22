Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambhir inaugurates giant air purifier in East Delhi's Krishna Nagar market

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday inaugurates the third giant air purifier of his constituency at the busy Krishna Nagar market area. These fully automatic machines deliver two-lakh cubic metre of clean air daily and the schedule for these machines can be pre-determined, said a statement from Gambhir's office. The BJP MP has a vision to install giant air purifiers in all major crowded markets in his constituency, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 15:16 IST
Gambhir inaugurates giant air purifier in East Delhi's Krishna Nagar market
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday inaugurates the third giant air purifier of his constituency at the busy Krishna Nagar market area. Such air purifiers were earlier installed at Lajpat Nagar and Gandhi Nagar markets through the initiative of the East Delhi MP.

"This purifier may not solve the problem of pollution completely but as someone born and brought up in this city, I cannot just sit at home and let things worsen. "Allowing people to breathe clean air should be the top priority of the government, but the chief minister and his colleagues are not concerned (about it)," he said. The air purifiers are approximately 12 feet in height and cover an area of 1,000 sq metre. These fully automatic machines deliver two-lakh cubic metre of clean air daily and the schedule for these machines can be pre-determined, said a statement from Gambhir's office.

The BJP MP has a vision to install giant air purifiers in all major crowded markets in his constituency, it said. In January this year, Gambhir inaugurated the first giant air purifier in the heart of Lajpat Nagar's Central Market as a pilot project.

"The air purifier at Krishna Nagar market that witnesses tremendous activity and high footfall will be highly benefited with the air purifier. In terms of technology, the new purifiers are more advanced and have additional features like high mast lights," the statement said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclonic storm likely to cross over TN, Puducherry on Nov 25

The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal has become well marked and is likely to concentrate into a depression and intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25 bringing heavy rains, the Met depar...

'My Octopus Teacher' bags top tve global sustainability film award

Documentary My Octopus Teacher, which reinforces the importance of staying in touch with nature, has won the founders prize at the ninth tve Global Sustainability Film Awards. The film, directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, vividly rela...

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' locks India release date

Film studio Warner Bros India on Sunday announced that filmmaker Christopher Nolans highly anticipated espionage-thriller Tenet is set to be released in India on December 4. Tenet was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a the...

MLC polls: Uddhav part of online campaign for MVA candidate

The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are fighting the MLC polls together and all efforts must be made to win them, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday in an online campaign speech for the graduates constituency here. The M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020