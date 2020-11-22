Nigerian woman held at New Delhi railway station for smuggling foreign-made beer

A 49-year-old Nigerian woman was arrested from New Delhi Railway Station for allegedly smuggling 840 cans of foreign-made beer, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Mariam Eni Edakwo, they said. "On Saturday, due to the suspicious movement, a woman was stopped and her luggage having 12 jute bags were checked. The bags contained 840 cans of beer. The woman was travelling in A-2 coach of Mumbai Rajdhani train from Mumbai to Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumra Singh said. The beer cans were illegally brought into the country and then from Mumbai to Delhi, to be sold here, police said. Edakwo is married and has three children. Her husband is in he Nigerian police force. She has been visiting India since 2011, the DCP said. She had come to India in February for her garment business. She was living in Mumbai. The seized beer is very popular among people from African, police said.