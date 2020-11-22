Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian woman held at New Delhi railway station for smuggling foreign-made beer

A 49-year-old Nigerian woman was arrested from New Delhi Railway Station for allegedly smuggling 840 cans of foreign-made beer, police said on Sunday. The bags contained 840 cans of beer. The beer cans were illegally brought into the country and then from Mumbai to Delhi, to be sold here, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 16:44 IST
Nigerian woman held at New Delhi railway station for smuggling foreign-made beer

A 49-year-old Nigerian woman was arrested from New Delhi Railway Station for allegedly smuggling 840 cans of foreign-made beer, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Mariam Eni Edakwo, they said. "On Saturday, due to the suspicious movement, a woman was stopped and her luggage having 12 jute bags were checked. The bags contained 840 cans of beer. The woman was travelling in A-2 coach of Mumbai Rajdhani train from Mumbai to Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumra Singh said. The beer cans were illegally brought into the country and then from Mumbai to Delhi, to be sold here, police said. Edakwo is married and has three children. Her husband is in he Nigerian police force. She has been visiting India since 2011, the DCP said. She had come to India in February for her garment business. She was living in Mumbai. The seized beer is very popular among people from African, police said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory

The future of Boeing Cos freshly approved 737 MAX is in the hands of nearly 700 workers toiling behind the gray doors of a three-bay hangar at a desert airport in Washington state.Inside, over an endless 24-hour loop, 737 MAX planes are rol...

Amid travel break, pope cheers Lisbon youth jamboree plans

With no papal travels abroad this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pope Francis is cheering efforts for a youth jamboree, traditionally attended by pontiffs, in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2023. Francis on Sunday presided over a handover ceremon...

BJP seeks probe into Rajasthan minister's audio clip

The BJP on Sunday sought an inquiry after an audio clip in which a Rajasthan minister is allegedly heard using a casteist slur against a Congress worker surfaced on social media. In the purported conversation over the phone, Rajasthan Sp...

BJP biggest virus in Bengal, says TMC leader

In a fresh war of words, TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal described BJP as the biggest virus in Bengal, and the saffron partys state chief Dilip Ghosh retorted, saying that the ruling partys days are numbered. At a programme on Saturday, the B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020