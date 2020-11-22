Ethiopia PM gives Tigray forces 72-hour ultimatum to surrender regional capital

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gave Tigrayan regional forces 72 hours to surrender before the military begins an offensive on the regional capital of Mekelle.

"We urge you to surrender peacefully within 72 hours, recognising that you are at the point of no return," Abiy said in a Twitter message on Sunday evening.

Tigrayan forces could not immediately be reached for comment. (Writing by Katharine Houreld Editing by Frances Kerry)