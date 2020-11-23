Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 04:21 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign issued a statement on Sunday distancing itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer who made baseless allegations of voter fraud at a campaign press conference on Thursday. "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own," Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in the statement. "She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity."
The announcement came one day after a judge dismissed the campaign's lawsuit seeking to halt President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, dealing a major blow to Trump's flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss.
