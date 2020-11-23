Left Menu
Development News Edition

India reports 44,059 new COVID-19 cases, 511 deaths in last 24 hours

India's coronavirus count crossed the 91-lakh mark on Monday after 44,059 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 09:55 IST
India reports 44,059 new COVID-19 cases, 511 deaths in last 24 hours
Visual from a Sunday market in Jalandhar, Punjab on November 22. (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI

India's coronavirus count crossed the 91-lakh mark on Monday after 44,059 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The overall cases reached 91,39,866 including 4,43,486 active cases and 85,62,641 recoveries. With 511 new deaths, the death toll mounted to 1,33,738.

The country is reporting around 30,000 to 47,000- daily new cases for the past some days. Today is the sixteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. Maharashtra has 80,878 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 66,982 and Delhi with 39,741.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,25,82,730 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to November 22, of these, 8,49,596 samples were tested yesterday. On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the Government of India has decided to depute high-level Central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support these States in COVID-19 response and management.

These States have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases i.e. those who are hospitalised or are in home isolation under medical supervision, or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases, it said. The Health Ministry said that the three-member teams will visit the districts reporting a high number of COVID cases and support the State's efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fast track approval process to increase jobs, build houses

The Government is taking action to increase jobs, speed up the economic recovery and build houses by putting three more projects through its fast track approval process.Its great to see that the fast-track consenting process is working. Tod...

Graeme Smith optimistic about crowds return during Australia's Test tour

South Africas Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith expects to see crowds returning to the ground next year when Australia tour the country for a Test series for the first time since the 2018 infamous ball tampering episode. Smith allayed doubt...

Redmi Note 9 5G series listed on JD.com ahead of official launch

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 9 5G series on November 26. Ahead of the official launch, the upcoming series has been listed on the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com, revealing the front and back panels.The JD listin...

Records tumble as Liverpool beat Leicester 3-0 in EPL

Liverpool set a club record of 64 top-flight home matches unbeaten by overwhelming Leicester in a 3-0 win in the Premier League. Diog o Jota had a record of his own, becoming the first player to score in his first four home top-division ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020