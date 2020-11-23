Ethiopia's Tigrayan forces destroy Axum airport, says media

Forces of Ethiopia's Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have destroyed an airport in the town of Axum, state-affiliated Fana broadcaster said on Monday, after federal troops gave them a three-day deadline to surrender.

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael told Reuters the ultimatum was a cover for the government forces to regroup after what he described as defeats on three fronts.

There was no immediate response from either side to the other's comments, and Reuters could not confirm the latest statements. Claims by all sides are hard to verify because phone and internet communication has been down.