CBI books UP resident for impersonating as agency official

The CBI has booked a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr for allegedly impersonating as the DIG of the agency, officials said on Monday

The CBI also conducted searches at the premises of the impersonator, Rajiv Singh, and two country-made guns were recovered from there, they said

Kumar, who lived at Jal Khera in Bulandshahr as well as at Shivpuri Choraha in Tehsil Koil, Aligarh was allegedly impersonating as R R Singh, DIG, CBI, Delhi, for personal gain, CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.