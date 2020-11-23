Customs recovers gold worth Rs 3.26 cr from NDLS, two held

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the gold worth Rs 3.26 crores which was seized from the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on November 19. According to a release by Deputy Commissioner Customs (Preventive), both the accused have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Acting on specific information, officers of Customs had intercepted a person at New Delhi Railway Station in the late afternoon of November 19 who had come from Howrah, Kolkata via Rajdhani Express. "Upon personal search, around 6.3 kgs of gold valued at around Rs 3.26 crores was recovered from him. Gold is in the form of biscuits and cut-pieces and is believed to have been smuggled into the country through the North-Eastern land border," the release said.

Follow-up searches were conducted in the matter and the receiver of the gold was also apprehended. Both the accused persons were placed under arrest by the officers of Customs (Preventive) Delhi for violation of the provisions of the Customs Act 1962 and have been remanded to 14 days of Judicial Custody, the release further said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Fire breaks out in slum area of Kolkata's Topsia