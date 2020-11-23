Left Menu
Cabinet Secy chairs National Crisis Management Committee meet on impending cyclone

Union Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the status of impending Cyclone through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:46 IST
Union Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the status of impending Cyclone through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry briefed the NCMC about their preparedness and mentioned that the authorities are fully prepared to meet any eventuality, a release from the Cabinet Secretariat said.

They also informed about the coordination with the NDRF and other agencies to meet this challenge. DG, India Meteorological Department made a presentation on the present situation and mentioned that the status is being shared with the concerned State Governments. He mentioned that the impending Cyclone is going to affect coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 24- 26.

The Cabinet Secretary mentioned that they were aiming at zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas. He mentioned that the advisories to fishermen not to go into the sea should be strictly implemented. People living in 'kutcha' houses may be advised suitably according to the situation, he added. "Secretaries from Home, Power, Telecommunication, Civil Aviation, Shipping, Health Ministry, Chairman, Railway Board, Member Secretary, NDMA, DG, NDRF and representative of Ministry of Defence also informed the NCMC about the arrangements and assistance to the concerned states," the press statement added.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a developing cyclonic disturbance in the Bay of Bengal is expected to become a 'severe cyclonic storm' by November 24 evening. (ANI)

