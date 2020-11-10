Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Ben-Gurion University to help establish an agricultural research institute in Tamil Nadu

The research institute will be established in association with Chennai headquartered ABAN group. A virtual signing ceremony to launch the initiative was held on Monday in the presence of Prof Daniel Chamovitz, BGU President; Reji Abraham, Managing Director ABAN Group; Anitha Nandhini, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Israel and Jonathan Zadka, Israel's Consul General in Bengaluru.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:46 IST
Israel's Ben-Gurion University to help establish an agricultural research institute in Tamil Nadu

Israel's Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), a leading academic institution in the field of desert agriculture and water-related research, is to help establish an agricultural research institute in Tamil Nadu. The research institute will be established in association with Chennai headquartered ABAN group.

A virtual signing ceremony to launch the initiative was held on Monday in the presence of Prof Daniel Chamovitz, BGU President; Reji Abraham, Managing Director ABAN Group; Anitha Nandhini, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Israel and Jonathan Zadka, Israel's Consul General in Bengaluru. Saleindra Bhaskar, President, ABAN informatics Pvt. Ltd; Prof Noam Weisbrod, Director of Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research (BIDR) at BGU and other senior executives from both sides also participated in the virtual ceremony. BGU is among the world leaders in the field of desert agriculture and water-related research and will be consulting regarding the establishment, development, launch and operation of the joint Academic Research Institute, a press release said.

Interested students who have finished their undergraduate studies in an academic institution in India and meet academic and administrative requirements of BGU can apply to study towards a certificate course, postgraduate Diploma, or master’s degree at BGU. The research component of the degree will be carried out at the ABAN-BGU Academic Research Institute under the guidance of the faculty of the university and / or staff trained by BGU, in one of the following fields - dryland agriculture and biotechnology, hydrology and water quality desert studies, ecology, and conservation.

ABAN and BGU both believe that food security is the key to the future and therefore the Jacob Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research (BIDR) at BGU is the perfect academic partner for this initiative, the press statement said. “As part of the international research community, it is our obligation to share our scientific knowledge for the benefit of all the world’s citizens. We are proud to be leading global research in these fields and therefore it is natural for the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev to direct the academic establishment of an agriculture institute in India," Chamovitz was quoted as saying.

"The institute will assist in developing appropriate solutions to the agriculture of India. In addition, the students will benefit from studies at BGU at our Sde Boker Campus, and then carry out relevant research in the new Institute under the mentorship of BGU scientists,” he added. The BGU President also highlighted that his university has been "researching myriad aspects" of desert agriculture up close for more than 50 years. Weisbrod, who visited India earlier this year to evaluate the site in Tamil Nadu for the new institute, said that this partnership with ABAN could help share the vast knowledge and experience gained at BIDR with students in India in general and Tamil Nadu in particular.

"This new generation of local scholars will receive the tools to tackle some of the most pressing concerns of the modern world: the need for an efficient and modern agriculture to optimize and improve food production, and the methods and technologies to increase and improve water availability and quality, all while keeping in mind the environmental concerns,” he stressed..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia reports 3,779 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, November 10 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,779 within one day to 444,348, with the death toll adding by 72 to 14,761, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 3,475 more people ...

Hindalco Q2 PAT declines 60 pc to Rs 387 cr

Hindalco Industries on Tuesday reported a 60.2 per cent fall in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 387 crore for the quarter ended September 30, but said it is expecting a strong third and fourth quarter as demand has returned in domes...

India gifts 20 fully trained military horses, 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh

In a bid to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, the Indian Army here on Tuesday gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army. These equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veteri...

Armenia fights war with COVID-19 complicated by Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Emma Mkrtchyan died at home, bedridden and showing severe symptoms of COVID-19. Even though the 83-year-old Armenians blood oxygen levels were far below normal, the ambulance called by her family refused to take her to hospital. Even if the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020