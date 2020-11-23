Israeli delegation heads to Sudan to firm up ties, Israeli radio says

Israeli delegation heads to Sudan to firm up ties, Israeli radio saysReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:47 IST
Israel sent the first delegation to Sudan on Monday after the countries agreed on Oct 23 to take steps toward establishing ties, Israel's Army Radio reported.
Israeli officials had no immediate comment. Sources involved in the planning told Reuters that the delegation had originally been scheduled for last week but was postponed for logistical reasons.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Jeffrey Heller