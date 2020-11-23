Left Menu
Development News Edition

SPP appearing for victim in actress sexual assault case undertood to have resigned

The Special Public Prosecutor A Suresan is understood to have written to the state home department, seeking to relieve him from the post. The development comes days after the Kerala High Court declined to transfer the trial in the case of sexual assault of the actress, in which popular Malayalam actor Dileep is among the accused, from the present court.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:09 IST
SPP appearing for victim in actress sexual assault case undertood to have resigned

The Special Public Prosecutor appearing for the victim in the case of sexual assault of an actress here in 2017 is understood to have tendered his resignation from the post. The Special Public Prosecutor A Suresan is understood to have written to the state home department, seeking to relieve him from the post.

The development comes days after the Kerala High Court declined to transfer the trial in the case of sexual assault of the actress, in which popular Malayalam actor Dileep is among the accused, from the present court. The High Court on Friday had rejected petitions filed by the actress and the state government, seeking to transfer the trial from the the CBI special court Judge-III, Ernakulam.

The court had said that unless the trial court and the prosecutor work in sync, it will result in either the guilty escaping from the clutches of law or the innocent being punished. The Supreme Court has directed the trial court to dispose of the case on or before February 4, 2021.

In her plea, the actress had alleged she was aggrieved by the biased and hostile attitude of the trial court and that it sat like a mute spectator when she was being examined and harassed by the counsel for Dileep. She had said it failed to restrict the number of lawyers for the accused present in the court hall when she was being examined and also to uphold the spirit of in-camera trial.

Endorsing the charges levelled by her, the state government had also sought transfer of the case to another court. The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films,was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by the accused to blackmail the actress. There are 10 accused in the case and initially, seven of them were arrested.

Dileep was arrested subsequently and let out on bail later. In April this year, the high court had allowed a petition by the actress,seeking appointment of a woman judge to conduct the trial and ordered CBI special court Judge- III Ernakulam to complete the in-cameral trial expeditiously.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden names 2 aides to legislative affairs team

President-elect Joe Biden has named two longtime Capitol Hill aides to his legislative affairs team. Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff will serve as deputy directors of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.Dodin has been working on the...

351 new COVID cases, 12 deaths in J&K

There were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 1.07 lakh and the toll to 1,641 on Monday, officials said. The number of active cases is 5,431, while 99,827 people have recovered so far, the offi...

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two w...

Digital health pass 'IATA Travel Pass' to be out soon

The International Air Transport Association IATA on Monday announced that it is in the final development phase of the IATA Travel Pass, a digital health pass that will support the safe reopening of borders. According to an official statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020