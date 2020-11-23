Left Menu
Malayalam actress assault, abduction case: Special Public Prosecutor wishes to resign from case

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) A Suresan, who has been representing the victim in the Malayalam actress assault, abduction case, wrote to the Kerala government asking permission to resign from the case on Monday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) A Suresan, who has been representing the victim in the Malayalam actress assault, abduction case, wrote to the Kerala government asking permission to resign from the case on Monday. Suresan's letter came three days after the Kerala High Court rejected the petitions of the victim and the state government seeking a transfer of the trial to a different court on November 20.

The trial court in Kochi stopped the proceedings in the Malayalam actress assault, abduction case on October 16, after the prosecution in the case filed a petition in court. The prosecution wanted the opportunity to approach the High Court seeking transfer of the trial of the case from Kochi court to any other court. The prosecution in its petition cited that Kochi Court was highly biased.

In February 2017, a popular Malayalam actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle and later escaped in a busy area. (ANI)

Also Read: Malayalam film body to seek explanation from Bineesh Kodiyeri on charges against him

