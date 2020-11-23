Desalination project to come up in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday issued orders to initiate the process to set up a 200-MLD desalination project in Manori to mitigate the water cuts faced by Mumbai in May and June every year. Speaking at a review meeting held at his official residence 'Varsha', the CM said that due to the delayed advent of rains, Mumbai faces 10 to 15 per cent water cuts in May and June, an official statement said.

Desalinating the sea water will help reduce the inconvenience caused to the people by these water cuts, he said, adding that similar projects have been implemented successfully in several countries. "This project will definitely benefit the mega city like Mumbai. Hence, the process relating to the project should be continued," the statement quoted the CM as saying.

He said the sea water quality at Manori is "good" and since there is no human habitation, the project can be completed without delay. The project is proposed to be set up on an area of 25 to 30 acres and its capacity can be enhanced from the planned 200 MLD in future, the statement said.

The project work may take around two-and-half to three years to complete and is expected to cost Rs 1,600 crore, it said. Guardian Minister for Mumbai (suburbs) Aaditya Thackeray, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar, civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and other senior officials attended the meeting.