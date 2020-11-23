Fed up with his in-laws' interference, man kills wife

A 30-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area as he was fed up with undue interference from his in-laws in their married life, police said on Monday. The accused, Ramakant, who is a labourer, was arrested on Monday, they said.

He was staying with his wife and their children in rented accommodation from where the body was found on Saturday, they said. Ramakant often had fights with his wife, Soni (28), over petty issues. He allegedly killed his wife after frequently facing interference from his in-laws, police said.

He had gone absconding after the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, "Based on a statement of the deceased's sister, a case of murder was registered and an investigation was taken up." In her statement, Soni's sister said she had last seen her along with Ramakant and their children on Friday at about 10 pm and the next morning, she was found dead.

With the help of human and technical intelligence, police team located the accused from a village in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh and arrested him on Monday, after he confessed to his involvement in the offence, the DCP said. The body was preserved at BJRM hospital mortuary and was handed over to her family after post-mortem, police said.