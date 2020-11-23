Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP state Chief Surendran, RSP leader Shibu Baby John move HC over controversial Kerala Police Act amendment

BJP Kerala state unit chief K Surendran and RSP leader Shibu Baby John on Monday filed separate pleas in the Kerala High Court, challenging the constitutional validity of an amendment to the Police Act brought by the state's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF government.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:02 IST
BJP state Chief Surendran, RSP leader Shibu Baby John move HC over controversial Kerala Police Act amendment

BJP Kerala state unit chief K Surendran and RSP leader Shibu Baby John on Monday filed separate pleas in the Kerala High Court, challenging the constitutional validity of an amendment to the Police Act brought by the state's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF government. In his plea, Surendran sought to declare the newly inserted Section 118A in the Kerala Police Act, 2011, as unconstitutional, void and inoperative and strike down the same.

The BJP leader submitted that the new provisions in the Act "curtails the freedom of speech and expression conferred under the Constitution of India". Noting that even a positive criticism or opinion of expression could be interpreted to be an offence under the provision, he alleged that "this is against the basic principle of the criminal justice system." "The provision intends to invoke fear in the minds of the citizen and thereby to prevent the circulation of opinions, ideas etc, which are the basic foundations of a democratic society", it said.

In their Public Interest Litigations, RSP leaders Shibu Baby John, N K Premachandran and A A Azeez sought to declare Section 118A as unconstitutional since it is "violative of Articles 14, 19 (1) (a) and 21 of the Constitution of India." They submitted that Section 118A suffers from inherent and incurable vagueness. Noting that expressions like "humiliating", "threatening" and "abusing" are not defined, they submitted that leaving such expressions to the subjective interpretation of individuals meant that even diligent and conscientious citizens cannot know with certainty whether their acts of expressions could run afoul of Section 118A.

This also results in a significant chilling effect on the exercise of the fundamental right to free speech and expression, they said in their pleas. "Offences under Section 118A have been made cognizable.

Therefore, the subjective personal views and unguided interpretation by individual police officials, who are not trained for exercising judicial functions, as to whether a particular act constitutes an offence under Section 118A or not would decide whether serious consequences such as arrest follow. The same is arbitrary and violative of Article 14", the plea said.

The CPI(M)-led Left front government in Kerala on Monday decided to put on hold a controversial amendment to the Police Act as the law triggered a political storm across the country, with many describing the measure as an assault on freedom of expression and media..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two w...

Biden names 2 aides to legislative affairs team

President-elect Joe Biden has named two longtime Capitol Hill aides to his legislative affairs team. Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff will serve as deputy directors of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.Dodin has been working on the...

351 new COVID cases, 12 deaths in J&K

There were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 1.07 lakh and the toll to 1,641 on Monday, officials said. The number of active cases is 5,431, while 99,827 people have recovered so far, the offi...

Digital health pass 'IATA Travel Pass' to be out soon

The International Air Transport Association IATA on Monday announced that it is in the final development phase of the IATA Travel Pass, a digital health pass that will support the safe reopening of borders. According to an official statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020