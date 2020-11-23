UP: 2 including BSF jawan die in separate accidents

Two people including a BSF jawan and an Uttar Pradesh home guard died in separate incidents here, police said on Monday. Pramod Kumar Dwivedi (35), a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a vehicle near Tenduli village late Sunday night.

"The deceased was a resident of Padhara village. He had come to his native village on leave," Circle Officer of Bindki, Yogendra Singh Malik said A case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the vehicle and a hunt is on to nab him, Malik said. In a separate incident, 52-year-old home guard Mohanlal died when the tractor he was travelling on collided with a car.

The accident took place late Sunday night at Khaga road when Mohanlal was on his way to Khakheru Police Station to report for duty. Due to the impact, he fell on the road and was run over by the car, police said. The vehicle was seized and its driver arrested, police said.