Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak to form new national intel body to coordinate country’s spy agencies under ISI chief

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the setting up of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee, a mechanism to coordinate over two dozen intelligence organisations in the country, to be headed by the ISI chief, according to a media report on Tuesday.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:01 IST
Pak to form new national intel body to coordinate country’s spy agencies under ISI chief

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the setting up of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee, a mechanism to coordinate over two dozen intelligence organisations in the country, to be headed by the ISI chief, according to a media report on Tuesday. Although there have been discussions about the establishment of the coordination forum, its terms of reference and modus operandi would be decided once it formally takes shape, Dawn newspaper quoted a senior security source as saying.

The new body would be led by the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who would function as its chairman, it said. The intelligence agencies have had at least two rounds of discussions on the issue after which the proposal was submitted to the prime minister for approval. It is expected that the first meeting of the coordination body could be held as early as next week.

The NICC would serve as a mechanism to coordinate the over two dozen intelligence organisations in the country. National Counter Terrorism Authority would also be part of the new structure. The move is part of the long-awaited reform of the intelligence apparatus, which aims at clarifying the role of respective agencies, improving their coordination and optimising their capabilities, the report said.

One of the lessons learnt by the country during the fight against terrorism was that effective intelligence coordination was the weakest link in the entire effort. It importantly resulted in the loss of critical time and in some cases, the agencies even could not piece together the information available to them. It was, moreover, a major hurdle to collective strategising, the report said. A leaked version of the Abbottabad Commission’s report had revealed that the commission, while noting the absence of civil-military intelligence coordination mechanism, too had proposed establishment of an agency on the lines of the US Department of Homeland Security to synergise the working of main spy agencies in the country.

The Abbottabad Commission was set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of elusive Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in a US raid on a compound in the garrison city of Abbottabad in 2011. Although the report has not been officially declassified, it reportedly made 32 wide-ranging recommendations to address the issues identified during the course of its investigation on the basis of testimonies by key civilian and military functionaries; intel coordination was one of them.

There have in the past been multiple attempts at developing this coordination, but little progress could be made because of differences over the leadership of the new body, which has now been settled. On July 26, 2008, the then Peoples Party government even notified the placement of ISI and Intelligence Bureau of Pakistan under the “administrative, financial, and operational control” of the Interior Ministry. But the decision was reversed within 24 hours due to strong reservations of one of the organisations.

Similar efforts were made during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, when Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan headed the interior ministry, the report added..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dele Alli pulls off "outrageous catch" as Tottenham players play cricket

Tottenhams Dele Alli on Monday stunned everyone by pulling off an outrageous catch as he played cricket with his teammates. Alli took to Twitter and shared a video of him playing cricket with his teammates. In the video, after the batsman h...

Junior engineer, held by CBI for 'sexual exploitation' of children, tests positive for COVID-19

A junior engineer of the irrigation department, arrested by the CBI for alleged sexual exploitation of children, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. The junior engineer, Ram Bhavan, who is lodged in the Banda jail f...

Maha: Jayakwadi dam water released for irrigation

The Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtras Aurangabad district is filled to its maximum storage capacity due to good rains this year and water is being discharged from it for the purpose of irrigation, an official said on Tuesday. The release of wat...

Soccer-Arsenal's Pepe apologises for red card at Leeds

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has apologised after being sent off for headbutting Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski in Sundays goalless draw in the Premier League. Pepe was red carded in the 51st minute after VAR officials spotted the inci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020