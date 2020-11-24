Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: ED can summon Anand Grover on later date, says HC

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik was hearing two petitions filed by Lawyers Collective and Grover, seeking to quash the 2019 complaint filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged violation of provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). "The current proceedings instituted by the ED is a speculative roving and fishing inquiry," the petitions filed through advocate Rahul Kamerkar stated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:37 IST
COVID-19: ED can summon Anand Grover on later date, says HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said in view of the COVID-19 situation, the Enforcement Directorate should consider deferring the summons issued to senior advocate Anand Grover, trustee of the NGO Lawyers Collective, in connection with a money laundering case. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik was hearing two petitions filed by Lawyers Collective and Grover, seeking to quash the 2019 complaint filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged violation of provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

"The current proceedings instituted by the ED is a speculative roving and fishing inquiry," the petitions filed through advocate Rahul Kamerkar stated. Grover in his petition also challenged the summons issued against him by the ED earlier this month, asking him to appear before it on November 26.

Through the summons, the ED had asked Grover to produce records of foreign contributions received by the NGO. When the petitions came up for hearing on Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh sought time to respond to the pleas.

Senior counsel Amit Desai and Aspi Chinoy said the summons issued to Grover should be suspended pending hearing of the petitions. To this, Justice Shinde said, "The COVID-19 cases are increasing everywhere. Even our state (Maharashtra) has now put certain restrictions on travel. In such a situation, your authority (ED) in Delhi can defer the summons issued and ask them (Grover) to come on a later date." "We need to respect humanity. Please bear in mind the current scenario and consider this suggestion," the court said.

The bench asked Singh to take instructions from the ED on deferring of the summons and posted the pleas for further hearing on Wednesday. As per the plea, in November 2016, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the group's FCRA registration claiming irregularities.

In June 2019, the CBI had registered FIR against the group for alleged violation of FCRA provisions and on corruption charges. Thereafter, the ED registered a complaint against Lawyers Collective and Grover under the PMLA.

The petition claimed that Lawyers Collective was a group founded in 1981 by lawyers to raise social causes. The plea sought quashing of the ED complaint and said there is no material to show charges of money laundering.

"There is no allegation of any proceeds of crime having been generated," the petition stated. "Lawyers Collective's accounts were duly audited in accordance with law, the foreign contributions were declared under all applicable laws, the administrative purposes funded through such contributions were also disclosed and due taxes were also paid," the petition said.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Amber Riley gets engaged to boyfriend Desean Black

Glee alum Amber Riley has announced her engagement to boyfriend Desean Black. The 34-year-old actor, who became popular for her portrayal of Mercedes Jones on Fox comedy-drama series Glee, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.T...

GlobalLogic acquires UK-based ECS Group

Digital product engineering company GlobalLogic on Tuesday announced acquisition of ECS Group, a move that would help advance its European strategy and financial services footprint as well as add a slew of complementary cloud-centric offeri...

Saudi Aramco says domestic supplies unaffected by attack on Jeddah plant

Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday its domestic fuel supplies had not been affected by an attack the previous day by Yemens Houthi group on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah, with operations resuming three hours after the event. T...

Norway extends duration of pandemic loan guarantees to airlines

The Norwegian government plans to extend the duration of loan guarantees given to airlines to three years from two years originally, the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said on Tuesday.Norwegian Air was given guarantees...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020