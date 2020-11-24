Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Ministry asks states, UTs to take steps to prepare to deal with Covid-19 vaccination side effects

The Union Health Ministry has directed the States and Union Territories to take necessary actions to deal with Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) surveillance following Covid -19 vaccinations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:36 IST
Health Ministry asks states, UTs to take steps to prepare to deal with Covid-19 vaccination side effects
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma The Union Health Ministry has directed the States and Union Territories to take necessary actions to deal with Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) surveillance following Covid -19 vaccinations.

In a letter to all National Health Mission directors of the states and UTs, a senior health ministry official said: "The preparations are underway for conducting COVID-19 vaccinations in the states and districts, starting with certain priority groups. In connection with this, steps need to be taken to strengthen Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) surveillance following Covid-19 vaccinations to maintain confidence in the safety of vaccines." "The Union Health Ministry has identified initiatives which are essential to further strengthen the existing AEFI surveillance system of India so that timely and complete AEFI reporting for Covid-19 vaccination is possible that these initiatives are implemented at the earliest so that required changes take place well before the COVID-19 vaccine is introduced in the state and district," read the letter, a copy of which has been accessed by ANI.

The Central government has pointed out key initiatives to strengthen AEFI surveillance system for Covid-19 vaccination. The health ministry has asked the states and UTs to include medical specialists in addition to paediatricians in the state and district AEFI committees.

"The Covid-19 vaccinations will be given to adults, many of whom may have comorbidities. Events due to pre-existing comorbidities (stroke, heart attacks etc) may be reported as AEFIs following Covid-19 vaccinations. Membership of state AEFI committees should be revised to include neurologists, cardiologists, respiratory medicine specialists who can recognise such events and differentiate them from events related to vaccines/vaccinations. Similarly, directions may be issued to districts to include medical specialists (neurologists, cardiologists) in the district AEFI committees," noted the letter. Each state must choose a medical college to function as state AFEI technical collaborating centre in conducting rapid causality assessment, case investigations in districts, laboratory tests in certain cases to find the cause of AEFIs etc. Besides, there should be a training of specialists of state AEFI committees and AEFI technical collaborating Centre for investigation and causality assessments.

As COVID-19 vaccinations are scaled up, there will be an increase in AEFI reporting due increase the sensitization, hence, the health ministry has asked States to hire state AEFI consultants. The health ministry has further informed that there are around 300 medical colleges and tertiary care hospitals across the country have adverse drug reaction monitoring centres which report vaccine adverse events along with other adverse drug reactions. "DIO should contact such AMC and request them to report serious and adverse AEFI directly," it said.

The government has directed the states to ensure the involvement of drug inspectors in the investigation in the districts. "The drug inspector of the district should be a member of the District AEFI committee and maybe involved in AEFI investigations whenever required," stated the letter. The Central government has said that the district should ensure that there is enough stock of injection adrenaline for the coming months for use in anaphylaxis kids and AEFI management kits.

"It is important to note that adrenaline has short expiry date. It is also important that all vaccinator is including temporarily temp temporary higher hires for routine immunisation and for COVID-19 vaccination should be trained on use of the anaphylaxis kits," read the letter. The District Immunization Officer (DIO) has to initiate trainings and sensitization meetings in healthcare workers in public and health facilities for immediate reporting of serious and severe AEFI.

"The focus on sensitisation should include AEFI following adult vaccinations which will become important when Covid-19 vaccinations are initiated. Data entry operator in the office of the DIO should be oriented on SAFEVAC, the online reporting software for AEFI," stated the letter. Districts should prepare communication plans to manage rumours and myths regarding vaccine safety and crisis situation following serious AEFI. Key message for use in managing crisis situation and myths and rumours may be prepared in advance, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine to cost less than $20 per person internationally

Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will cost less than 20 per person on international markets and Moscow aims to produce more than a billion doses at home and abroad next year, its backers and developers said on Tuesday. The Sputnik vaccine...

ICC nominates Kohli, Ahwin for Men's Player of the Decade Award

The talismanic Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin were on Tuesday nominated for the coveted ICC Mens Player of the Decade Award with the Indian captain featuring in all five mens categories for his incredible run in the last 10 years. Kohl...

Sachin's straight drive, on-drive were sublime, says Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday said that he loved to watch Sachin Tendulkar bat and he also praised the Master Blasters straight drive and on-drive. Smith was doing an QA session on Instagram and it was then that he was asked abou...

Mumbai Police file charge sheet in fake TRP scam

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet in a court here in the alleged TRP Television Rating Points rigging scam. The charge sheet was submitted before a magistrates court by the polices Crime Intelligence Unit CIU, which is condu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020