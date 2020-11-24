Techie burnt alive by kin in Telangana over black magic suspicion

A 38-year-old software engineer was killed inJagtial district allegedly by his relative on suspicion that he performed black magic, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday evening when he had gone to visit hisrelative inMalyala mandal, they said.

The victim, employed in Bengaluru, was set ablaze. Based on a complaint from his father, acase of murder was registered.

However, the exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said. Investigation was on..