Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockerbie bomber appeal begins at Scotland's High Court

Scotland's High Court began hearing an appeal on Tuesday against the conviction of a Libyan man found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie aircraft bombing, the deadliest militant attack in British history.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:14 IST
Lockerbie bomber appeal begins at Scotland's High Court
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scotland's High Court began hearing an appeal on Tuesday against the conviction of a Libyan man found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie aircraft bombing, the deadliest militant attack in British history. Pam Am Flight 103 was blown up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988 en route from London to New York, an attack that killed 270 people, mostly Americans on their way home for Christmas.

In 2001, Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was jailed for life after being found guilty of the murder of 243 passengers, 16 crew and 11 residents of Lockerbie who were killed in the attack. He is the only person to be convicted over the bombing. Megrahi, who denied involvement, died in Libya in 2012 after being released three years earlier by the Scottish government on compassionate grounds following a diagnosis of terminal cancer. His family have made a posthumous appeal against his conviction.

Their lawyer, Claire Mitchell, began by arguing that the evidence presented by the prosecution in the original trial was flawed to the extent that the case against Megrahi was not proven. "No reasonable jury, properly directed, could have reached a guilty verdict" based on the evidence, she said.

She said that the prosecution case rested on evidence that the suitcase carrying the bomb contained clothing which it said was traceable to Megrahi, but the absence of any explanation as to how the case got onto the Pan Am flight was a critical issue. In 2003, then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi accepted his country's responsibility for the bombing and paid compensation to the victims' families, but did not admit personally ordering the attack. However, Megrahi's family and some relatives of the Scottish victims have always doubted his guilt.

In March, an independent Scottish review body ruled Megrahi's family could launch an appeal after concluding there might have been a miscarriage of justice. "Overturning of the verdict for the Megrahi family and many of the families of British victims also supporting the appeal, would vindicate their belief that the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom stand accused of having lived a monumental lie for 31 years," the family's lawyer, Aamer Anwar, said in a statement ahead of the hearing.

Megrahi first appealed in 2002 but this was refused by Scotland's High Court. A second appeal was abandoned in 2009 just before his return to Libya.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Genesys Named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service

Cloud customer experience provider recognized as a Leader in worldwide report CHENNAI, India, Nov. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- Genesys, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, has been positioned by Gartner, ...

Cyclone Nivar: 1200 rescue troopers deployed, 800 on standby, says NDRF chief

Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force NDRF rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby in view of cyclone Nivar, the very severe cyclonic storm which is expected to ...

Covid-19: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 95 per cent effective, cheaper than others, say developers

The developers of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine announced on Tuesday that it had an efficacy rate or 95 per cent based on the second interim analysis of clinical data. The two-dose vaccine will cost about 20 in international markets and wil...

Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad after 9 days; 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

The air quality in Ghaziabad Tuesday deteriorated to the severe category after nine days, while it remained very poor in Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, and poor in Gurgaon, according to a government agency. The presence of pollutants P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020