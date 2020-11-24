President to inaugurate 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference at Kevadia

Left Menu
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Gujarat's Kevadia on Wednesday to inaugurate the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:24 IST
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Gujarat's Kevadia on Wednesday to inaugurate the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference. The two-day conference will be organised by the Lok Sabha to celebrate Constitution Day.

The Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 to mark the adopting of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic. The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting of the document.

The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules. (ANI)

