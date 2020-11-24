TN CM hands over appointment order to son of man killed during anti-Sterlite protest

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday handed over an appointment order to the son of a person who was killed during the anti-Sterlite protest in the southern Thoothukudi district in 2018. The state government had already provided jobs to 18 people who were relatives of those killed in police firing during the protest against the copper smelter plant.

The chief minister handed over the appointment order on compassionate grounds to A Ajay Jones (son of Anthony Selvaraj), who turned 18. According to an official release here, Palaniswami issued the order appointing Jones as village assistant in the revenue and disaster management department in Thoothukudi district.

Protests demanding closure of Sterlite-Copper Smelting plant over pollution concerns turned violent on May 22 marking the 100th day of agitation, prompting police to open fire, killing 13 people. Several policemen were also injured during the protests.

The Tamil Nadu Government provided a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to the kin of those killed. Solatium for those seriously injured amounting to Rs five lakh each and Rs 1.50 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries was also disbursed during the same month.

"The chief minister who gave the appointment order, consoled Jones," the release said and added the chief minister had personally visited the victims families, consoled them and handed over appointment orders on September 27, 2018. Jones thanked the chief minister for his gesture.