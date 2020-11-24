Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM hands over appointment order to son of man killed during anti-Sterlite protest

According to an official release here, Palaniswami issued the order appointing Jones as village assistant in the revenue and disaster management department in Thoothukudi district. Protests demanding closure of Sterlite-Copper Smelting plant over pollution concerns turned violent on May 22 marking the 100th day of agitation, prompting police to open fire, killing 13 people.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:25 IST
TN CM hands over appointment order to son of man killed during anti-Sterlite protest
Representative image Image Credit:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday handed over an appointment order to the son of a person who was killed during the anti-Sterlite protest in the southern Thoothukudi district in 2018. The state government had already provided jobs to 18 people who were relatives of those killed in police firing during the protest against the copper smelter plant.

The chief minister handed over the appointment order on compassionate grounds to A Ajay Jones (son of Anthony Selvaraj), who turned 18. According to an official release here, Palaniswami issued the order appointing Jones as village assistant in the revenue and disaster management department in Thoothukudi district.

Protests demanding closure of Sterlite-Copper Smelting plant over pollution concerns turned violent on May 22 marking the 100th day of agitation, prompting police to open fire, killing 13 people. Several policemen were also injured during the protests.

The Tamil Nadu Government provided a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to the kin of those killed. Solatium for those seriously injured amounting to Rs five lakh each and Rs 1.50 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries was also disbursed during the same month.

"The chief minister who gave the appointment order, consoled Jones," the release said and added the chief minister had personally visited the victims families, consoled them and handed over appointment orders on September 27, 2018. Jones thanked the chief minister for his gesture.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sadiq Jamal fake encounter case: 2 Guj cops discharged

A special CBI court on Tuesday discharged two policemen accused in the 2003 Sadiq Jamal alleged fake encounter case, after observing there wasnt sufficient ground to proceed against them. Bhavnagar resident Sadiq, who police claimed was a L...

Egyptian celeb faces backlash over photo with Israeli singer

An Egyptian celebrity has sparked an uproar after a photo of him with an Israeli pop star was posted online, prompting angry rants from newscasters and Ramadans suspension from a stage and film professionals union. The outcry over Egyptian ...

2G case: HC upholds appointment of SPP, ASG for CBI appeal against acquittal of accused

The Delhi High Court has held that the appointments of Special Public Prosecutor SPP and Additional Solicitor General ASG -- to file and conduct the CBI appeal against the acquittal of the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case -- is in...

Kanan International Launches KTools Suite of Software for Overseas Education Consultants and Students

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Kanan International Private Limited, one of Indias leading overseas education consultants, has launched KTools, a first-of-its-kind Overseas Education Management software that enhances the productivity o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020