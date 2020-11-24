UP: Man arrested on rape charges as woman kills self a day before his marriage

A 26-year-old woman has killed herself here alleging that she was sexually exploited by a man who had promised to marry her but refused to do so subsequently, police said Tuesday. They said the woman consumed poison outside the man's house on Monday, just a day before he was set to marry another woman.

She was declared dead by the doctors at a hospital, they said, adding the man has been arrested on the charges of rape. Ramraj Police Station House Officer Satyendra Nagar said the woman had filed an FIR against the 27-year-old man on November 20 in which she had claimed the two were in love for the past seven months.

She had also alleged in the FIR that the man raped her by promising that he would marry her, but he refused to honour his words, the SHO said. After filing the complaint, the woman came to know that the man was going to marry another woman on November 24. Upon learning this, she went to the man's Jamalpur village and consumed poison outside his home, police said. She was rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared her dead, the police said.

They said the woman was medically examined and her statement was recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.