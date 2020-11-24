Man shot dead by grandsons over property dispute in UP

Man shot dead by grandsons over property dispute in UPPTI | Firozabad | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:13 IST
A 75-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two grandsons over a property dispute here on Tuesday, police said
The victim has been identified as Rajpal Singh, they said. Singh was shot dead by Monu and Gopal in Professor Colony in Shikohabad area after he refused to give them share in his property, circle officer Baldev Singh said
The police are trying to nab the accused, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gopal
- Rajpal Singh
- Baldev Singh
- Singh
- Monu
ALSO READ
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital
Centre's timely intervention could have reduced pollution surge in Delhi: Gopal Rai
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das remains critical: Hospital
(Eds: Correcting date) Delhi govt extends 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution till Nov 30: Env Min Gopal Rai.PTI GVS SNE
Slight improvement in condition of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das: Hospital