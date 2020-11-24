Left Menu
Man shot dead by grandsons over property dispute in UP

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:13 IST
A 75-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two grandsons over a property dispute here on Tuesday, police said

The victim has been identified as Rajpal Singh, they said. Singh was shot dead by Monu and Gopal in Professor Colony in Shikohabad area after he refused to give them share in his property, circle officer Baldev Singh said

The police are trying to nab the accused, he said.

