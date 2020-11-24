BSF-Pak Rangers hold flag meeting along IB; Pak intruder’s body handed over

The BSF troops on Tuesday held a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and handed over the body of a Pakistani intruder to the Rangers, officials said. The Border Security Force (BSF) troops had on Monday shot dead the Pakistani intruder along the International Border (IB) in Samba district.

The incident took place in Check Faqeera border outpost area when the BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement of a person who was trying to sneak into the Indian side. "A flag meeting was conducted with Pakistan Rangers near BP No-64 in connection with handing over of body of Pakistani intruder killed on Monday near the border fence,” a BSF spokesman said.

As many as 11 troops of BSF and 15 troops of Pakistan Rangers participated in the flag meeting. During the meeting, BSF troops asked the Rangers to identify the killed Pakistani national and provide supporting documents, he said. After receipt of documents pertaining to identification of the killed intruder, the body was handed over to the Rangers on proper receipt and with full honour, the BSF spokesman said.

The deceased intruder was identified as Abdul Hamid, son of Rojdeen and a resident of Chaman Khurd, Shakargarh, Pakistan, he added. The incident comes days after the BSF detected a 150-metre-long underground tunnel suspected to be used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan recently.

All the four terrorists were killed in a gunfight when a Kashmir-bound truck, in which they were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway last week. PTI AB SRY