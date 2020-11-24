J-K DGP visit IB areas in Jammu, asks troops to be vigilant against drone activities by Pak

The Jammu and Kashmir director general of police on Tuesday visited areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier and asked security forces to be vigilant against drone activities by Pakistan. DGP Dilbagh Singh said the BSF and police should continue their co-operation in future as well so that the country remains safe from evil designs of the neighbouring country. He rewarded a BSF party with Rs 1 lakh for the recovery of 62 kg of narcotics, two pistols and 100 rounds on IB in September.

Singh, joined by IG BSF Frontier Jammu N S Jamwal and IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, visited BSF border outposts where he was briefed about the incident in which the border guarding force and the police seized a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and narcotics. The DGP emphasised that the BSF and police are working very effectively, efficiently and with co-operation which also led to the recent detection of a tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists in Samba area.