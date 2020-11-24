Puri police terms Ramesh's death as "accidental"

Left Menu
The Puri Police in an affidavit filed in the Orissa High Court has said that the death of a 31-year-old man on November 18 in the pilgrim town was not a case of custodial death and instead termed it as "accidental".

24-11-2020
The Puri Police in an affidavit filed in the Orissa High Court has said that the death of a 31-year-old man on November 18 in the pilgrim town was not a case of custodial death and instead termed it as "accidental". In response to a PIL filed in this connection, newly appointed Puri SP K V Singh in an affidavit has urged the high court to dismiss the petition saying the same has been filed on the basis of mere surmises and conjecture.

"The petitioner is labouring under a serious misconception with regard to the facts, while the fact remains that there has been no illegality or wrongdoing on the part of police personnel", the affidavit filed on Monday said. It said that the averments of the petitioner regarding the arrest of the deceased on November 18 is completely false and misguided and the petitioner is thoroughly unaware of the facts as K Ramesh was not arrested on that day.

Sarat Kumar Rayguru, a Puri-based advocate and social activist, has approached the High Court seeking a Court- monitored investigation, stringent action against erring police officers and adequate compensation to the family of Ramesh, who allegedly died due to police torture in custody after he was picked up by the Puri police. The Puri SP is one of the respondents in the PIL and was directed by the HC to file his counter.

The Puri SP, however, in his affidavit has informed the high court that while Ramesh was captured by the police, a tussle ensued resulting Ramesh falling on a stony road, which ultimately was the cause of his death. "The present case is not a case of custodial death, as the death was completely accidental and a fallout of the tussle when the deceased was attempting to kill and escape by aiming his gun at the police team", the affidavit said.

The death of Ramesh had triggered a state-wide uproar and rocked the state assembly with opposition parties alleging that the accused was tortured and killed after being picked up by the police..

