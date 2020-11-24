Left Menu
UN chief urges Afghanistan's partners to play their part in making it peaceful and prosperous

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged Afghanistan's neighbours and partners to play their part in building a peaceful and prosperous future for the war-torn country as he voiced deep concern about continued high levels of violence and called for redoubling efforts for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged Afghanistan's neighbours and partners to play their part in building a peaceful and prosperous future for the war-torn country as he voiced deep concern about continued high levels of violence and called for redoubling efforts for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. In a video message to The Afghanistan Conference 2020, he said that progress toward peace will contribute to the development of the entire region, and is a vital step towards the safe, orderly and dignified return of millions of displaced Afghans.

"I commend the Government of Afghanistan for its ambitious agenda for development and reforms, including its outreach to regional partners and commitment to connectivity. I urge Afghanistan's neighbours and partners to play their part in building a peaceful and prosperous future for Afghanistan by seizing these opportunities for cooperation," Guterres said. The UN chief voiced deep concern about continued high levels of violence, particularly the recent heinous attacks on civilians, including students. Stressing that the Afghan people have suffered for far too long, the UN chief urged "the redoubling of efforts towards an immediate, unconditional ceasefire, in order to save lives and prevent the further spread of COVID-19." He added that this will create a conducive environment for the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in Doha – a major opportunity to realize the long-held aspirations of the Afghan people.

Underscoring that the people of Afghanistan face serious challenges, including conflict, poverty and the uneven application of the rule of law, Guterres said the major global crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate emergency are making life even more difficult, particularly for the most vulnerable. "The pandemic has exacerbated humanitarian and development challenges, impeded access to healthcare and education, and stymied economic growth, affecting millions of Afghans," he said, adding that as winter approaches, he is concerned that another spike in COVID-19 cases will further strain Afghanistan's already fragile health system and economy, causing further suffering. Guterres noted that despite decades of conflict, the people of Afghanistan have made significant progress over recent years and the Afghan economy has diversified. "Improved infrastructure and power supplies are connecting remote areas to national economic opportunities, and to neighbouring countries." He also lauded that more women are in government, and in legislatures at the national and local levels. "An inclusive process, in which women, young people and victims of conflict are meaningfully represented, offers the best hope of sustainable peace," he said. "Afghan women and girls need the continued support of the international community. It is absolutely essential that the peace process is inclusive and that women play a meaningful and equal role in determining its outcome," he said. The 2020 Afghanistan Conference is a ministerial pledging conference, co-hosted by the Governments of Afghanistan and Finland with the United Nations. A central aim of the conference is to determine shared development objectives and commitments for the period 2021–24 for the Afghan government and the international community. More than 70 countries are expected to participate in the donor conference, which will take place virtually from the UN Office in Geneva, with only the co-hosts meeting in person.

