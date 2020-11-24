Army chief on 3-day visit to NE region

Army chief General M M Naravane has embarked on a three-day review of the security situation in the North-East region, a Defence official said on Tuesday. On his arrival at Dimapur in Nagaland on Monday, the Chief of Army Staff was briefed by Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, and Lt General R P Kalita, GOC, Spear Corps on operational preparedness along the northern borders as well as operations in the hinterland of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the official said.

The COAS was also briefed on the progress of the ongoing Naga peace talks, the official said in a press release. General Naravane visited various Army and Assam Rifles headquarters in Nagaland and Manipur on Tuesday to make a first-hand assessment of the ground situation.

"The COAS interacted extensively with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their state of operational preparedness, morale and conduct of people- friendly operations," it said. General Naravane called on Nagaland Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to discuss the prevailing security situation in the state and assured them of "the wholehearted support of the Army and Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state and ensuring security along the Indo-Myanmar border," the release said.

The Army chief will inaugurate on Wednesday a new residential facility at Kohima Orphanage to be run by Assam Rifles, it said..