Wanted: Czech hunter reports rifle-stealing deer to police  

Czech police are seeking help in an unusual case after a deer turned the tables on hunters and snagged a pursuer's rifle on his antlers before running away. The deer, frightened by a dog, ran toward one of the hunting party, tore his sleeve and caught a strap of a 0.22 Hornet rifle on his antlers, police said on Tuesday.

"The rifle, which the hunter had slung over his left arm - fortunately without ammo - slipped on the deer's antlers and disappeared with him," the police said. Police said another hunter later spotted the deer about a kilometre (0.6 miles) away, still carrying the gun.

"The hunters searched the forest but did not find the gun. He had no other choice than to report the incident to the police," the police said, adding anyone who finds the weapon should contact authorities.

