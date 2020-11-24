MNS man damages govt official's car in Ulhasnagar, held

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader was arrested on Tuesday for damaging the car of a state government official in Ulhasnagar in Thane district for allegedly "failing" to take action against illegal occupation of a government land, police said. The accused, Yogiraj Deshmukh, is a zonal president of the MNS.

"Deshmukh had gone to meet Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) Jagatsingh Girase at his office in Ulhasnagar. He claimed that got enraged when he was held back by the office staff, and damaged the car," said Ulhasnagar Central police station inspector Sudhakar Suradkar. Deshmukh has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for damaging public property and preventing a government official from discharging his duty, Suradkar said.

In a video, Deshmukh can be heard speaking about a complaint lodged by him against "encroachment of a government land" to local tehsildar and the SDO. Deshmukh further claims he had smashed the windscreen of the SDO's car with a stone since he was not allowed to meet the SDO by the latter's staff.

"I don't mind offense being registered against me. At the same time, a case should also be registered against land sharks, the tehsildar, and the SDO," he said..