Mumbai: DRI seizes gold worth Rs 6.25 cr from 2 Rly passengers

The Directorateof RevenueIntelligence arrested two passengers at Borivali station forallegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 6.25 crore, an officialsaid on Tuesday

He said it was suspected that the gold was smuggledinto India from Bangladesh and was being brought to Mumbaifrom Kolkata via Bharatpur in Rajasthan

"Two passengers were checked after they alighted fromGolden Temple Special Train on Monday and 12 gold barsweighing 12.02 kilograms were found concealed in a customizedjacket worn by them under their shirt. The approximate valueis Rs 6.25 crore. They have been charged under Customs Act,"he said.