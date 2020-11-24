Ornaments worth Rs 35,000 stolen from corpse in Nagpur morgue

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
Ethiopias state-appointed rights watchdog accused a Tigrayan youth group on Tuesday of killing hundreds of civilians as federal and local forces both claimed advances in a three-week war in the countrys mountainous north.Prime Minister Abiy...
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was clear that that when Delhi will be thrown to fire, he shall be keeping a safe distance to create the perfect alibi if the conspiracy gets exposed, police have alleged in their supplementary charge s...
President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage after he succeeds President Donald Trump in January, pledging to work together with Washingtons allies abroad. Introducing his new f...
The number of new coronavirus infections and the number of people in hospital with the virus in France dropped sharply as a national lockdown went into its fourth week.The health ministry reported the number of new cases rose by 9,155 to 2....