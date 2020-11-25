Left Menu
Lt Gen KJS Dhillon pays homage to fallen soldiers on Rajputana Rifles' Remembrance Day

Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon, Colonel of the Regiment of Rajputana Rifles paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath on the Remembrance Day of the Rajputana Rifles of the Indian Army, at the Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:59 IST
Indian Army's Rajputana Rifles celebrated its Remembrance Day in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon, Colonel of the Regiment of Rajputana Rifles paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath on the Remembrance Day of the Rajputana Rifles of the Indian Army, at the Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday. As per an official statement, the Rajputana Rifles is the oldest Rifle Regiment of the Indian Army with a glorious history of 245 years. Every year on 25 November, the Regiment celebrates Remembrance Day at its Regimental Centre located at Delhi Cantt to remember its soldiers who have laid down their lives in the highest traditions of the Army safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.

While on one hand the brave fallen soldiers of the Regiment were paid obeisance in reverence to their supreme sacrifice, the General also spoke to the officers and soldiers of the Regiment to live up to the ethos and traditions of the Regiment which has the rich heritage of producing gallant warriors and glorious history of defending the nation. Besides Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Vishist Seva Medal, Director General of DIA and DC IDS (INT) and Colonel of the Rajputana Rifles Regiment along with other veterans and serving officers paid homage to the heroes.

The celebration also showcased the unrivalled and non-paralleled legacy of the Rajputana Rifles in its rich cultural heritage, glorious past and an equally promising future, the statement added. (ANI)

