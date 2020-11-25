Left Menu
SC stays HC order gagging media from publishing news on FIR related to Amaravati land scam

The top court, which did not issue notice to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the appeal, sought responses from others including the Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh and the state’s former advocate general on whose plea the high court had passed the order. The bench has posted the matter for hearing in January..

Updated: 25-11-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:00 IST
The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the Andhra Pradesh High Court direction restraining the media from publishing news regarding an FIR lodged on alleged irregularities in land transactions in Amaravati. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the high court shall not decide till January last week the pending matter which relates to the alleged illegal land transactions in shifting of the state capital to Amaravati. The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, refused to stay at this stage the other directions of the high court including the stay on probe into the FIR in the matter.

The apex court passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by Andhra Pradesh government against the September 15 order of high court. The top court, which did not issue notice to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the appeal, sought responses from others including the Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh and the state's former advocate general on whose plea the high court had passed the order.

The bench has posted the matter for hearing in January..

