Army recruitment racket: Kingpin questioned over links with ISI

The alleged kingpin of a gang involved in facilitating recruitment in the Army on the basis fake documents was remanded in police custody and questioned to find out if he had any links with the Pakistan’s ISI, an official said.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:29 IST
Superintendent of Police S Anand said Suresh Som was taken in 12-hour custody on Tuesday and thoroughly questioned by the ATS, IB and the military intelligence. The SP said he gave a list of 40 people who are working in the Army on the basis of fake certificates and are residents of Shahjahanpur and other places. The gang had got a large number of people recruited in the Army without police verification and so there are doubts about their links with the Pakistan's ISI, he said.

The SP said the Army will take action against those who got jobs on fake documents after terminating their services. Earlier this month, five people, including a constable, were arrested for allegedly running a racket that facilitated recruitment in the Army on the basis of fake documents. The kingpin of the gang had then said 300 people secured jobs in the Army on the basis of fake documents.

