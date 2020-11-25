Left Menu
Two held for killing BJP worker, his son over personal enmity in Delhi

Zulfikar Qureshi was shot in the head and his 20-year-old son Jabaaz was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Monday morning. Khalid (31) and Tarik Ali (30), residents of Sunder Nagri in northeast Delhi, have been arrested, while efforts are being made to nab their brother Naasir and his accomplice, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:52 IST
Two brothers were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of a 50-year-old man and his son over personal enmity in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area two days ago, police said. Zulfikar Qureshi was shot in the head and his 20-year-old son Jabaaz was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Monday morning.

Khalid (31) and Tarik Ali (30), residents of Sunder Nagri in northeast Delhi, have been arrested, while efforts are being made to nab their brother Naasir and his accomplice, police said. Delhi BJP Media Cell head Navin Kumar had said that Qureshi was a party worker.

Local BJP leaders had claimed that Qureshi was also an RTI activist and had been opposing illegal scrap dealers. According to police, Qureshi was declared a "bad character" by the Nandnagri police station and his son was recently arrested in an auto-lifting case registered at the same police station.

The incident took place when Qureshi was on his way to a mosque in his locality. Qureshi had gone just a few meters from his house when two to three men allegedly intercepted him following which a scuffle broke out between them. One of the attackers then shot him, police said.

He was shot in the head while his son Jabaaz was also attacked with a sharp-edged weapon after he rushed towards his father to save him, a senior police officer said. The two were taken to a nearby hospital where Qureshi was declared brought dead by doctors, while his son died during the course of treatment, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said that during the course of investigation, it emerged that Qureshi had an old business dispute with Naasir and his family as both the parties ran a scrap shop.

"When Jaabaz was under treatment, he disclosed names of the attackers and subsequently, their call detail records were analysed and locations were traced. Raids were conducted at their prominent hideouts and both Tarik and Khalid were arrested from Nandnagri," he said. During interrogation, the accused told police that they killed Qureshi over personal enmity, he added.

Tarik informed police that his family was into scrap dealing and had shops adjacent to Qureshi's house which led to a business rivalry between them, the officer said. "The accused alleged that Qureshi used to make false complaints against their scrap shop due to which they often had to close their shop for a long period of time. They tried to resolve their issues with Qureshi a couple of times but he used to always abuse his family. Fed up with his attitude, they decided to kill Qureshi," he said.

