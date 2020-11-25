Saudi-led coalition: Commercial vessel suffered minor damage in foiled terror attack - Al Arabiya

Saudi-led coalition: Commercial vessel suffered minor damage in foiled terror attack - Al ArabiyaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:42 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen on Wednesday said a commercial vessel suffered minor damage from shrapnel in what it described as a foiled terror attack, Al Arabiya reported.
British maritime security company Ambrey said earlier that a Greek-operated tanker was damaged by a mine at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border, damaging its hull. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alex Richardson)
