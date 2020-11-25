HM chairs 1st meet of panel for commemorating nation's 75th anniversary of independence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the National Implementation Committee (NIC) for commemorating 75th anniversary of India's independence. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla among others attended the meeting.

"Chaired the first meeting of National Implementation Committee (NIC) for Commemorating 75th anniversary of India's Independence. #IndiaAt75," Shah tweeted. The government plans to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence in 2022.