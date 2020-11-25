Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet sub-committee to go into SC/ST quota hike formed

The sub-committee was set up amid demand for quota enhancement proportional to the existing population. It was constituted under the chairmanship of Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu and consists of Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is the Minister in-charge of PWD, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy as members.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:01 IST
Cabinet sub-committee to go into SC/ST quota hike formed

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI): Karnataka government on Wednesday constituted a five-member cabinet sub-committee to examine increasing the reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe in the state. The sub-committee was set up amid demand for quota enhancement proportional to the existing population.

It was constituted under the chairmanship of Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu and consists of Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is the Minister in-charge of PWD, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy as members. The Social Welfare Department has been asked to provide the required assistance to the cabinet sub-committee.

The cabinet that had met on November 18 had decided to constitute the sub-committee and authorised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to decide on who would be part of it. The sub-committee would submit its recommendations to the government.

There has been demand to increase the SC quota from the current 15 per cent to 17 per cent and the ST quota to be increased from 3 per cent to 7 per cent. The sub-committee is also likely to look into the report submitted by the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission that was set up by the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition to look into the demand for hike in reservation.

The Commission had submitted its report to the government in July and has reportedly favoured the hike. Sriramulu's Valmiki (ST) community is seeking a hike in quota, while Kuruba community, which is considered politically influential in several parts of the state, is seeking ST tag.

Karnataka, at present, provides 15 per cent reservation for SCs, 3 per cent for STs and 32 per cent for the other backward classes (OBC), which add up to 50 per cent..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI recovers Rs 1 cr during searches over corruption charges against govt officials

The CBI on Wednesday recovered Rs 1.07 crore in cash during searches in connection with two separate cases of corruption against government employees, officials said. The searches were related to a disproportionate assets case against Chief...

Army chief inaugurates new residential facility at Kohima orphanage

Army chief General M M Naravane, who was on a three-day visit to the Northeast, inaugurated a new residential facility at an orphanage in Nagalands Kohima, the Defence Ministry said. The facility will be run by the Assam Rifles which is on ...

Will be difficult to replace Ahmed Bhai's omnipresent, omniscient presence (Tribute)

By Salman Khurshid The passing of Ahmed Patel known to all as Ahmed Bhai is the saddest event for a very long time. The go-to person for any personal or institutional crisis leaves behind innumerable known and anonymous beneficiaries of his...

South Africa men's team to wear black armbands during series against England

Cricket South Africa on Wednesday announced that their mens team will wear black armbands in their upcoming white-ball series against England to extend solidarity against gender-based violence. South Africa is currently observing 16 Days of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020